Cleveland State Women’s Soccer Garners Three Horizon League Postseason Awards Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Cleveland State University Women’s soccer had three players earn Horizon League postseason accolades, the league announced on Friday afternoon. Rylee Bussen and Kathryn Ramicone earned Second Team honors while Eleanor Simkonis was named to the All-Freshman team.

Kathryn Ramicone | All-Horizon League Second Team | Junior | Midfield | Strongsville, Ohio | Walsh Jesuit

Ramicone garnered Second Team honors for the first time in her career. As a freshman, she was named the Freshman of the Year and was a member of the All-Freshman Team. This season, Ramicone played in all 17 contests with 16 starts as a midfielder. She led the team in goals (6) and points (14) while adding two assists. In addition, Ramicone was two-for-two on penalty kicks.

Rylee Bussen | All-Horizon League Second Team | Senior | Defender | Delaware, Ohio | Big Walnut HS

Bussen earned All-League honors for the first time in her career after starting all 17 games as a defender. Bussen was consistent all season in winning 1v1 Battles which allowed the Vikings to make certain personnel decisions and style of play. She also registered three shots on the year. Bussen also anchored the defense to four shutouts on the year.

Eleanor Simkonis | All-Horizon League Freshman Team | Freshman | Midfield | Edgewood, Ky. | Notre Dame Academy

Simkonis had a terrific first season for the Vikings as she covered a large amount of ground as a midfielder. She always won the ball at a high level and was the glue in the middle of the shape and provided cover for the attacking players and shielded the backline. This season, Simkonis didn’t miss a game, drawing 16 starts.

2022 Horizon League Women’s Soccer Award Winners

Player of the Year: Sophie Wilsey, Oakland

Offensive Player of the Year: Marcella Sizer, Wright State

Defensive Player of the Year: Sophie Wilsey, Oakland

Goalkeeper of the Year: Samantha Castaneda, Purdue Fort Wayne

Freshman of the Year: Abbey Lodato, Detroit Mercy

Coach of the Year: Jason Burr, Purdue Fort Wayne

All-League First Team

Maya Lacognato, IUPUI

Natalie Auble, Milwaukee

Lainey Higgins, Milwaukee

Haley Johnson, Milwaukee

Karabo Dhlamini, Oakland

Sophie Wilsey, Oakland

Kendra Zak, Oakland

Gabrielle Fanning, Purdue Fort Wayne

Olga Massombo, Wright State

Marcella Sizer, Wright State

Goalkeeper: Samantha Castaneda, Purdue Fort Wayne

All-League Second Team

Rylee Bussen, Cleveland State

Kathryn Ramicone, Cleveland State

Sam Slimak, IUPUI

Kayla Rollins, Milwaukee

Sami Lopez, Oakland

Alexa Sabbagh, Oakland

Lizzie Haub, Purdue Fort Wayne

Morgan Reitano, Purdue Fort Wayne

Lauren Borchert, Wright State

Abriana Rondin, Youngstown State

Goalkeeper: Noëmi Stadelmann, Oakland