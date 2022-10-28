Cleveland State Women’s Soccer Garners Three Horizon League Postseason Awards Athletics
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Cleveland State University Women’s soccer had three players earn Horizon League postseason accolades, the league announced on Friday afternoon. Rylee Bussen and Kathryn Ramicone earned Second Team honors while Eleanor Simkonis was named to the All-Freshman team.
Kathryn Ramicone | All-Horizon League Second Team | Junior | Midfield | Strongsville, Ohio | Walsh Jesuit
Ramicone garnered Second Team honors for the first time in her career. As a freshman, she was named the Freshman of the Year and was a member of the All-Freshman Team. This season, Ramicone played in all 17 contests with 16 starts as a midfielder. She led the team in goals (6) and points (14) while adding two assists. In addition, Ramicone was two-for-two on penalty kicks.
Rylee Bussen | All-Horizon League Second Team | Senior | Defender | Delaware, Ohio | Big Walnut HS
Bussen earned All-League honors for the first time in her career after starting all 17 games as a defender. Bussen was consistent all season in winning 1v1 Battles which allowed the Vikings to make certain personnel decisions and style of play. She also registered three shots on the year. Bussen also anchored the defense to four shutouts on the year.
Eleanor Simkonis | All-Horizon League Freshman Team | Freshman | Midfield | Edgewood, Ky. | Notre Dame Academy
Simkonis had a terrific first season for the Vikings as she covered a large amount of ground as a midfielder. She always won the ball at a high level and was the glue in the middle of the shape and provided cover for the attacking players and shielded the backline. This season, Simkonis didn’t miss a game, drawing 16 starts.
2022 Horizon League Women’s Soccer Award Winners
Player of the Year: Sophie Wilsey, Oakland
Offensive Player of the Year: Marcella Sizer, Wright State
Defensive Player of the Year: Sophie Wilsey, Oakland
Goalkeeper of the Year: Samantha Castaneda, Purdue Fort Wayne
Freshman of the Year: Abbey Lodato, Detroit Mercy
Coach of the Year: Jason Burr, Purdue Fort Wayne
All-League First Team
Maya Lacognato, IUPUI
Natalie Auble, Milwaukee
Lainey Higgins, Milwaukee
Haley Johnson, Milwaukee
Karabo Dhlamini, Oakland
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland
Kendra Zak, Oakland
Gabrielle Fanning, Purdue Fort Wayne
Olga Massombo, Wright State
Marcella Sizer, Wright State
Goalkeeper: Samantha Castaneda, Purdue Fort Wayne
All-League Second Team
Rylee Bussen, Cleveland State
Kathryn Ramicone, Cleveland State
Sam Slimak, IUPUI
Kayla Rollins, Milwaukee
Sami Lopez, Oakland
Alexa Sabbagh, Oakland
Lizzie Haub, Purdue Fort Wayne
Morgan Reitano, Purdue Fort Wayne
Lauren Borchert, Wright State
Abriana Rondin, Youngstown State
Goalkeeper: Noëmi Stadelmann, Oakland
All-Freshman Team
Eleanor Simkonis, Cleveland State
Abbey Lodato, Detroit Mercy
Zoey Pagels, Green Bay
Emma Frey, IUPUI
Anna Champine, Milwaukee
Senya Meurer, Milwaukee
Malia Kearns, RMU
Elise Canter, Wright State
Kaylee Pham, Wright State
Taylor Berry, Youngstown State
Goalkeeper: Kendall Edwards, Milwaukee
