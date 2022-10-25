Cleveland State Women’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season at Home With Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics

Game Outlook

Date/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 26 | 7:00 PM

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Krenzler Field

Teams: Cleveland State (7-6-3, 4-4-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (9-3-5, 5-1-3)

Weather: 55 degrees, cloudy with light rain

Live Video | Live Stats

Cleveland State Roster | Purdue Fort Wayne Roster

Opening Whistle

The Vikings conclude the regular season with a Pivotal must-win game against Purdue Fort Wayne at home. The Green and White need three points to secure a spot in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Last Time Out

The Vikings netted two second-half goals to come from behind to defeat Robert Morris on the road Saturday. Kathryn Ramicone tied the game in the 57th minute before Grace Krosky scored the game-winner in the 77th minute.

Series History

This will be the eighth meeting between these two teams as the Green and White look to even the series. Last season, the Vikings blanked the Mastodons 1-0 on the road with Mckenna Donahue scoring the game-winner in the 73rd minute. This will be the first Matchup in Cleveland since 2008.

About the Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne recently secured their spot in the Horizon League tournament and is 9-3-5 overall and 5-1-3 in league matches. The Mastodons have scored just 21 goals on the year but have secured eight shutouts. Mackenzie Evans and Gigi Ricciardi lead the offense with four goals and two assists apiece. Samantha Castaneda has started every game in goal, making 94 saves.

Up Next

With the regular season over, Cleveland State could potentially play in the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 30 at 1 pm with a location to be determined later.

Horizon League Standings

1. Milwaukee (6-1-2) (20 pts.)

2. Purdue Fort Wayne (5-1-3) (18 pts.)

T3. Oakland (4-2-3) (15 pts.)

T3. Wright State (4-2-3) (15 pts.)

T3. IUPUI (4-3-3) (15 pts.)

6. Youngstown State (4-3-2) (14 pts.)

7. Cleveland State (4-4-1) (13 pts.)

8. Detroit (4-5-0) (12 pts.)

9. Northern Kentucky (2-6-1) (7 pts.)

10. Robert Morris (1-6-2) (5 pts.)

11. Green Bay (1-6-2) (5 pts.)