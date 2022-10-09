Cleveland State Women’s Golf Heads to Rocket Classic Invitational Athletics

Cleveland, OH-The Cleveland State Women’s Golf team is back in action tomorrow at the Rocket Classic Invitational. The 54-hole stroke play tournament is hosted by the University of Toledo at Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio.

The course, designed by Arthur Hills, is a par-72 layout which will play 6,118 yards for the tournament. The field comprises 11 teams. The first two rounds will take place on Monday with a 9 am shotgun start, and the third and final round will take place on Tuesday, also starting at 9 am

This marks the third tournament of the fall season for the Vikings. Last time out, they finished 7thth in the Briar Ridge Invitational on September 25-26. Following this tournament, Cleveland State will close the fall season at the Dayton Flyer Invitational next week.

Individually, senior Sabrina Coffman is coming off of back-to-back top-15 finishes in the two tournaments the Vikings have played thus far. She tied for second in the season opening Roseann Schwartz Invitational, and followed that up with a tie for 12thth place at Briar Ridge. Coffman has posted four consecutive rounds in the 70s heading into this week.

Fans can follow along with live scoring HERE.