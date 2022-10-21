Cleveland State to host Vikings Block Party and Basketball Showcase Tomorrow! Athletics

Cleveland, OH-The 2022 Vikings Block Party and Basketball Showcase is set for tomorrow, October 21St at Woodling Gymnasium. The event begins at 5:30 pm and admission is free for all fans.

Join Magnus and friends starting at 5:30 pm for music, entertainment, free food, prizes and more. The Block Party event will feature music, as well as free food (while supplies last). Fans can also participate in the CAB Tennis Ball toss for the chance to win gift cards, Merchandise and more. Registration will also take place at the block party for the chance to win several prizes which will be given away during the showcase.

The Basketball Showcase will begin at 7:00 pm and feature an exclusive sneak peak of the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams. The women were picked third in the Horizon League Preseason Poll, following a run to the WBI Championship game last season. A strong group Returns from that team, including Preseason Player of the Year Destiny Leo. The men feature a new-look roster, coming off of back-to-back Horizon League regular season titles. Fans will have a chance to get their first look at first-year Coach Daniyal Robinson’s Squad for 2022-23.

Select fans will have the opportunity to participate in on-court promotions to win prizes. Competitions will be held throughout the evening, consisting of a three-point contest, a men’s basketball dunk contest, a Women’s basketball trick shot challenge, and a free throw competition.

There are many great prizes that students and fans will have the chance to win, including a Bookstore Scholarship for a semester courtesy of Viking Outfitters, parking for a semester courtesy of Parking and Transportation Services, an iPhone 14 courtesy of Athletic department Sponsor TMobile, a Gaming Console courtesy of Cavs Legion Lair, as well as assorted gift cards.

Viking fans can also participate in the This City Is our Campus Raffle, by making a gift to the Viking fund. Fans can visit the Viking Fund table at the Showcase to sign up. The grand Prize drawing will take place prior to the Men’s Basketball exhibition game against Baldwin Wallace on November 2. In addition, a preliminary Prize Winner will be drawn at the Showcase. For more information, click HERE.

The first 500 Cleveland State students in attendance will receive a free CSU t-shirt courtesy of GV Artwork and Design. Students can claim their free ticket HERE.

General public tickets, also free of charge, can be claimed HERE. (Limit six per transaction.)

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Season Tickets

Fresh off back-to-back regular season championships and an NIT appearance, season tickets to catch the men’s basketball team in action are on sale now and start as low as $60.00. Click here to purchase.