Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Receives Four Academic All-League Honors Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Cleveland State had four players named to the 2022 Horizon League Men’s Soccer All-Academic Team, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings led the entire league in honorees with Jannis Schmidt, Pablo Kawecki, and Albert Portas on the First Team and Bojan Kolevski as Honorable Mention.

Schmidt earned All-Academic Team honors for the second straight season. The senior holds a 3.83 GPA and is majoring in mechanical engineering technology. The Gensingen, Germany, native has posted two 4.00 semesters along with being named to the Dean’s List five times and President’s List three times. Schmidt has played in 15 games with 14 starts, scoring five goals and adding three assists for 13 points. Last season, he was named the Horizon League Player of the Year.

Kawecki, received All-Academic Team recognition for the first time. The senior boasts a 3.73 GPA in business administration. The Alcobendas, Spain, native has posted one perfect 4.00 semester and has been named to the Dean’s List four times and once to the President’s List. This season, Kawecki has started every game and leads the team in goals with seven and points with 17.

Portas, gained All-Academic recognition for the first time. The senior has a perfect 4.00 GPA and has been named to the President’s List on two occasions. This season, Portas has started all 15 games that he has played in, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Kolevski garnered All-Academic honors for the second straight season. The junior holds a 3.57 GPA and is majoring in pre-physical therapy. The Skopje, North Macedonia, native has been named to the Dean’s List on four occasions. This season, he has started every game, leading the team in goals and points.