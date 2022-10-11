Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Readies for Robert Morris Athletics

Game Outlook

Date/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 12 | 7:00 PM

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Krenzler Field

Teams: Cleveland State (8-1-2, 4-0-1) vs. Robert Morris (3-6-1, 2-2-1)

Weather: 72 degrees, partly cloudy

Live Video | Live Stats

Cleveland State Roster | Robert Morris Roster

Opening Whistle

The Vikings enter the midweek league game on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last seven contests. During the stretch, the Green and White are outscoring their opponents 13-6 and have recorded four shutouts.

Previous Outing

The Vikings blanked Oakland 1-0 at home on Saturday evening as Danilo Bakoc scored his first Collegiate goal off a corner kick with assists from Jannis Schmidt and Hector Gomez. Omeed Naeemy picked up his fourth shutout after making three saves, including one on a penalty kick.

About the Colonials

Robert Morris is on a three-game losing streak and is 3-6-1 overall and 2-2-1 in league play. The Colonials are coming off a 3-1 setback against No. 6 Marshall on the road. Chase Gilley leads the team in goals (4), assists (2), and points (10). Friedrich Petrelli has started all ten games in goal, making 27 saves to go along with three shutouts.

Series History

Cleveland State leads the series 7-2-0 with the Vikings winning the last five games. In the last three contests, the Green and White have not conceded a goal, outscoring RMU 7-0. Last season, Pablo Kawecki scored the game-winning goal in the 105th minute off assists from Jannis Schmidt and Bojan Kolevski.

Career Marks Approaching

Omeed Naeemy is five saves away from 200 career which ranks ninth in program history. Jannis Schmidt is an assist shy of 20 career which would be the tenth most in program history.

Top of the League

Bojan Kolevski and Pablo Kawecki are tops in goals scored with seven.

Kolevski and Kaweci are Tops in points with 17.

Kawecki leads the way in game-winning goals with three.

Omeed Naeemy leads the way with four clean sheets.

Horizon League Player of the Week

Omeed Naeemy earned Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time this season and fourth of his career. The senior made three saves including one on a penalty kick for his fourth clean sheet of the year.

Horizon League Preseason Poll

Cleveland State was selected to finish second in the Horizon League Preseason Poll, as voted upon by league head coaches. Reigning Horizon League Champions, Oakland topped the Horizon League poll with six first-place votes for 93 points, while the Vikings brought in two first-place votes for 90 points. Milwaukee came in third with a first-place vote for 81 points and Wright State got the last first-place vote for 68 points.

Up Next

Cleveland State plays its final Horizon League road game on Saturday at Northern Kentucky with a start time of 7 pm

Horizon League Standings

1. Wright State (4-0-2) (14 pts.)

2. Cleveland State (4-0-1) (13 pts.)

T3. Oakland (2-1-1) (7 pts.)

T3. Robert Morris (2-2-1) (7 pts.)

5. Detroit (1-1-3) (6 pts.)

6. Green Bay (1-1-2) (5 pts.)

T7. IUPUI (0-1-3) (3 pts.)

T7. Milwaukee (0-2-3) (3 pts.)

T7. Northern Kentucky (1-4-0) (3 pts.)

10. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-3-2) (2 pts.)