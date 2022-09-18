Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Opens Horizon League Play With Draw at Detroit Athletics

DETROIT, Mich. – Cleveland State (4-1-1, 0-0-1) opened Horizon League play with a 1-1 draw at Detroit (1-3-2, 0-0-1) on Saturday evening. The Vikings return home on Wednesday evening with a Matchup against No.22 Ohio State.

THE GAME

The Vikings struck first in the 15th minute as Bojan Kolevski finished off a through ball from Jannis Schmidt for the 1-0 lead. Detroit evened the game in the 30th minute as Saeid Jannouson capitalized on a giveaway in the back by Omeed Naeemy.

The teams went into the break all even at one with the Vikings holding a 9-2 edge in shots.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second half despite the Green and White holding an 11-2 advantage in shots.

In the contest, the Vikings outshot the home team 20-4 including a 7-2 shots on goal advantage. Cleveland State had seven Corners compared to two for the Titans.

Pablo Kawecki finished with a game-high six shots with three on frame. Schmidt was close behind with five shots. Naeemy finished with a save in goal.

UP NEXT

Cleveland State welcomes No. 22 Ohio State to Krenzler Field on Wednesday evening for a 7 pm kickoff.

Single-game tickets are set at $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for youth 12 and under, while groups of 10 or more will be $6.00 per ticket (In advance only; Full price at the gate).

