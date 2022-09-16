Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Opens Horizon League Play at Detroit Athletics

Game Outlook

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:00 PM

Location: Detroit, Mich. | Titan Field

Teams: Cleveland State (4-1-0, 0-0-0) vs. Detroit (1-3-1, 0-0-0)

Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy

Live Video | Live Stats

Cleveland State Roster | Detroit Roster

Opening Whistle

The Vikings begin Horizon League play on the road at Detroit Tomorrow evening at 7 pm Cleveland State is 2-1 in league openers under head Coach Sinisa Ubiparipovic.

Previous Outing

Cleveland State rebounded from its first loss of the year with a 2-0 shutout of St. Bonaventure on Monday. Hector Gomez recorded his first goal in a Vikings uniform while Pablo Kawecki added his fourth of the year, tying for the team lead. Omeed Naeemy made his first start of the year in goal, making two saves.

About Detroit

Detroit comes into the league opener with a 1-3-1 overall record as their lone win came at home against Chicago State on September 1. In their most recent outing, the Titans fell to Michigan on the road, 2-1. Samory Powder and Rocco Galati pace the offense with two goals apiece. Jonathan Kliewer has started every game in goal, making 31 saves.

Series History

The Titans lead the series 14-18-3 but the Vikings have won the past two meetings by a combined score of 5-0. Last season, the Green and White were victorious at home 2-0 with second-half goals by Albert Portas and Kawecki.

Looking to Top Last Season

The Green and White got off to their best start in league play last season with five straight victories, outscoring teams 12-4 in that span.

Top of the League

Jannis Schmidt and Kawecki sit atop the league in goals scored with four along with Josemir Gomez of IUPUI.

Horizon League Preseason Poll

Cleveland State was selected to finish second in the Horizon League Preseason Poll, as voted upon by league head coaches. Reigning Horizon League Champions, Oakland topped the Horizon League poll with six first-place votes for 93 points, while the Vikings brought in two first-place votes for 90 points. Milwaukee came in third with a first-place vote for 81 points and Wright State got the last first-place vote for 68 points.