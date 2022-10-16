Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Falls at Northern Kentucky 2-1 Athletics

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Cleveland State men’s soccer (9-2-2, 5-1-1) dropped their first league game of the season at Northern Kentucky (4-9-1, 2-5-0) by a final of 2-1 on Saturday evening. With the setback, the Vikings had their five-match winning streak and eight-game unbeaten streak ended.

THE GAME

The Vikings opened the scoring in the 13th minute on a goal by Jannis Schmidt to the bottom right corner. One minute later, Schmidt had a chance to extend the lead, but his penalty kick was saved.

Bojan Kolevski put a shot off the crossbar in the 35th minute as the game remained 1-0 in favor of the Green and White. Cleveland State remained in front at the break while holding an 11-7 edge in shots.

Northern Kentucky ended the 262-minute scoreless streak with an unassisted goal in the 83rd minute by Sam Robinson, tying the game at 1-1.

The Norse ended the streak on Robinson’s second goal of the game off an assist from Deryn Armstrong with 12 seconds showing on the clock.

The Vikings held a 16-14 edge in shots while NKU took six Corners compared to five for CSU. Pablo Kawecki, Schmidt, and Kolevski ended with four shots apiece. Omeed Naeemy made four saves on the evening.

UP NEXT

Cleveland State will play its first of two straight non-league games on Wednesday, October 19 at Loyola (Ill.) with a start time of 7 pm