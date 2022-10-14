Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Faces Northern Kentucky in Final Road League Game Athletics

Game Outlook

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 7:00 PM

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Krenzler Field

Teams: Cleveland State (9-1-2, 5-0-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (3-9-1, 1-5-0)

Weather: 53 degrees, partly cloudy

Live Stats

Cleveland State Roster | Northern Kentucky Roster

Opening Whistle

Cleveland State heads to Northern Kentucky Tomorrow on a five-match winning streak and is unbeaten in its last eight games. In that span, the Vikings have outscored their opponents 14-6 and have recorded five shutouts. This will also be the final road Horizon League game of the regular season.

Previous Outing

Cleveland State notched their second straight 1-0 shutout at home against Robert Morris on a rainy Wednesday evening. Hector Gomez scored the lone goal in the seventh minute, his second of the season.

About the Norse

Northern Kentucky has lost five straight games and is 3-9-1 overall and 1-5-0 in league play. This season, NKU is 2-3-0 at home. Deryn Armstrong leads the team with four goals and an assist for nine points. Christian Sjolander is Tops with six assists. Daniel Bermingham and Nic Lemen have split time in goal with Bermingham having a team-best 37 saves.

Series History

The Norse lead the series 3-2-2 with the Green and White winning last season at home 3-0. The Vikings have not played at Northern Kentucky since 2018 when they fell 2-1.

Career Marks Approaching

Omeed Naeemy is four saves away from 200 career which ranks ninth in program history. Jannis Schmidt is an assist shy of 20 career which would be the tenth most in program history.

Top of the League

Bojan Kolevski and Pablo Kawecki are tops in goals scored with seven.

Kolevski and Kaweci are Tops in points with 17.

Kawecki leads the way in game-winning goals with three.

Omeed Naeemy leads the way with five clean sheets.

Horizon League Player of the Week

Omeed Naeemy earned Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time this season and fourth of his career. The senior made three saves including one on a penalty kick for his fourth clean sheet of the year.

Horizon League Preseason Poll

Cleveland State was selected to finish second in the Horizon League Preseason Poll, as voted upon by league head coaches. Reigning Horizon League Champions, Oakland topped the Horizon League poll with six first-place votes for 93 points, while the Vikings brought in two first-place votes for 90 points. Milwaukee came in third with a first-place vote for 81 points and Wright State got the last first-place vote for 68 points.

Up Next

Cleveland State will play its first of two straight non-league games on Wednesday, October 19 at Loyola (Ill.) with a start time of 7 pm

Horizon League Standings

1. Cleveland State (5-0-1) (16 pts.)

2. Wright State (4-0-2) (14 pts.)

3. Detroit (2-1-3) (9 pts.)

4. Oakland (2-1-2) (8 pts.)

5. Robert Morris (2-3-1) (7 pts.)

T6. Green Bay (1-1-3) (6 pts.)

T6. IUPUI (1-1-3) (6 pts.)

T8. Milwaukee (0-2-3) (3 pts.)

T8. Northern Kentucky (1-5-0) (3 pts.)

10. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-4-2) (2 pts.)