Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Claims First Horizon League Regular Season Championship Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State (9-3-5, 5-1-3) claimed the programs first-ever Horizon League Regular Season Championship after tying Green Bay 1-1 on Wednesday afternoon. With the Championship secured, the Vikings will serve as the host of the 2022 Horizon League Tournament on Thursday, November 10, and Saturday, November 12 at Krenzler Field.

THE GAME

The Vikings got on the board in the 39th minute when Albert Portas scored his third straight goal as the senior finished off a through ball from Jannis Schmidt to lead 1-0.

The score remained the same heading into Halftime with the Green and White holding a 7-2 advantage in shots.

Green Bay managed to tie the game at 1-1 on a Kolton Prater penalty kick in the 60th minute. Neither team found the back of the net again as the Vikings secured their first Horizon League Regular Season Championship.

Cleveland State held a 12-8 advantage in shots with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal. Schmidt paced the Squad with four shots while Bojan Kolevski had three. Omeed Naeemy made a save in goal.

UP NEXT

The Vikings will have a bye into the semifinals on Thursday, November 10 against the lowest remaining seed after the quarterfinal round.

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE FOR THE HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Cleveland State will host the 2022 tournament on Krenzler Field with the semifinals on Thursday, November 10 at 1 pm and 4 pm with the Championship game on Saturday, November 12 at 1 pm All matches will be streamed live on ESPN +.

Tickets for the 2022 Horizon League tournament are on sale now. Adult tickets are $10.00 and children 12 & under are $8.00.

Fans who purchase tickets for Thursday’s games will be allowed into both semifinal matches. Gates to Krenzler Field will open one hour prior to kickoff on both days.

