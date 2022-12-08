Cleveland State Men’s Basketball Falls to St. Bonaventure Athletics

Olean, NY-The Cleveland State Men’s Basketball team fell to St. Bonaventure on the road Wednesday night, by a final score of 61-42. The loss snapped the Vikings’ six game win streak. Both teams now have identical 6-4 records.

In a hostile environment, Cleveland State got off to a slow start. A surge Midway through the second half brought the Vikings within 11, but CSU could get no closer the rest of the way.

St. Bonaventure shot just 35% from the field, and finished 7-22 from three point range, and the Vikings once again won the bench scoring battle 15-7. However, struggles from the free throw line and a poor shooting night plagued CSU. Cleveland State finished 11-22 from the Charity stripe, and the Vikings made just one three-point field goal on the night.

Individually, Deante Johnson finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds to lead CSU. Deshon Parker finished with 7 points, but was held without an assist for the first time this season.

St. Bonaventure was led by Daryl Banks III who finished with 15 points. Four out of five St. Bonaventure starters finished in double figures.

Deshon Parker scored on the opening possession to give the Vikings a brief lead, but the Bonnies responded with three straight baskets to take a 6-2 lead.

Cleveland State Briefly tied the game back up at 6, but an 8-0 run by St. Bonaventure headed into the second media timeout gave the Bonnies the lead.

Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the first half. St. Bonaventure held a six point lead, 28-22 at the break.

St. Bonaventure took control coming out of the Halftime Locker room, going on a 12-2 run to pull ahead 40-24.

The Vikings were able to trim the deficit to 11 Midway through the half, as two Ramar Pryor free throws made it 46-35, but the Bonnies pulled away late.

Cleveland State returns home for a date with Kent State on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled for a 3 pm tip inside the Wolstein Center.