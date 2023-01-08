Cleveland State Men’s Basketball Defeats Green Bay Athletics

Taking care of the ball and digging in on defense. That was the recipe the Cleveland State Men’s Basketball team used in defeating Green Bay 82-77 in front of a crowd of 1,906 at the Wolstein Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings (9-8, 4-2 HL) committed a season-low four turnovers, and got contributions from several key players in the second half to hold off a pesky Green Bay squad (2-15, 1-5 HL).

Drew Lowder led the way for Cleveland State, scoring a season-high 21 points. Lowder shot 50-percent from the floor and was responsible for four of the five three-point makes for CSU on the afternoon. The four triples tied a season high for Lowder.

Tristan Enaruna also tied a season high with 20 points. Enaruna made his mark in the second half, with 18 of his points coming after halftime. He finished an efficient 7-10 from the floor, as well as sinking all six of his free throw attempts.

Deante Johnson and Deshon Parker also finished in double figures, with 10 points apiece.

The game featured ten lead changes and six ties, with neither team holding a lead bigger than nine points.

Green Bay got off to a fast start, scoring nine of the game’s first 11 points. The Vikings clawed back, and eventually took the lead when Lowder nailed the first three-pointer of the game for CSU at the 9:39 mark. Cleveland State led at that point 20-18.

The Vikings held the lead for the rest of the first half, getting contributions from several bench players down the end of the half. Dylan Arnett had a two-handed slam dunk, and Ramar Pryor added seven points which all came in the first half, tying his season high. Cleveland State led 34-27 at the break.

Green Bay responded to start the second half, as the Phoenix outscored the Vikings 15-8 in the opening six minutes to tie the score at 42.

The score remained tied with just under eight minutes to play, when Enaruna took over. The junior forward scored 11 consecutive points, converting multiple and-one opportunities over a two-and-a-half-minute stretch. The Vikings held an eight point advantage, 71-63, with a little over five minutes remaining.

Green Bay pushed for a late comeback attempt, but the Phoenix could draw no closer than three points the rest of the way.

Cleveland State shot 50-percent from the field, as well as from the three-point line. The Vikings also finished a rock solid 17-21 from the free throw line.

Garren Davis and Zae Blake had 18 points apiece to lead Green Bay. All five Phoenix starters finished in double figures.

The Vikings hit the road next week for two more Horizon League contests. IUPUI is first up on Saturday, January 14, and then Purdue-Fort Wayne on Monday, January 16.