Cleveland State Golf Teams Picked Fifth in #HLGOLF Preseason Poll Athletics

Cleveland, OH-The Cleveland State Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams were each picked fifth in the Horizon League preseason poll, announced today by the league office.

The poll was created based on votes among the coaches for the ten men’s teams and eight women’s teams making up the league membership. The Viking men received 54 points, finishing behind fourth-ranked Purdue Fort Wayne and just ahead of sixth-ranked Youngstown State. Wright State received all but one first place vote and finished number one overall.

The CSU women received 30 points in the preseason voting, finishing just ahead of sixth-ranked Purdue Fort Wayne. Youngstown State received four of the eight first place votes on the Women’s side to rank first overall.

The Women’s spring season gets underway this weekend, as CSU travels to the Motor City Classic in Orlando, Florida at Rio Pinar Country Club. The tournament starts on Sunday and continues through Tuesday.

The men start their spring schedule on Monday, February 20th at the Wexford Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The schedule wraps up with the Horizon League Championship Tournament, held on April 24 and 25 for both teams.

2023 #HLGOLF Men’s Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Wright State (9) – 99

2. Oakland (1) – 90

3. Northern Kentucky – 75

4. Purdue Fort Wayne – 69

5. Cleveland State – 54

6. Youngstown State – 50

7. RMU – 38

8. Green Bay – 35

9. IUPUI – 30

10. Detroit Mercy – 10th

2023 #HLGOLF Women’s Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Youngstown State (4) – 58

2. Oakland (2) – 53

3. Green Bay (1) – 50

4. IUPUI – 41

5. Cleveland State – 30

6. Purdue Fort Wayne (1) – 29

7. Detroit Mercy – 14th

8. Northern Kentucky—13