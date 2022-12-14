Cleveland State Golf Programs Release 2023 Spring Schedule Athletics

The Cleveland State Golf programs announced today the 2023 spring schedule. The two teams will compete in a combined 12 tournaments throughout the spring, with the first coming in early February.

“I am excited to announce our Spring Schedule,” Head Coach Steve Weir said. “This schedule allows us to compete on a variety of different courses, against great competition. We hope it will position us well as we build towards the Horizon League Championship at the end of April.”

The women will kick off the spring slate at the Motor City Classic starting on February 5th. The event takes place at Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando, Florida, and is hosted by Oakland University.

The Vikings will also host the Nevel Meade Intercollegiate on the Women’s side. The tournament is scheduled for March 20-21 at Nevel Meade Golf Club in Prospect, Kentucky. The tournament features 54 holes of stroke play over the two days.

The CSU men’s team will start off in Hilton Head, SC with the Wexford Intercollegiate. The event is scheduled for February 20-21 at the Wexford Course in Hilton Head.

The men’s schedule also features a trip to Greenville, NC for the ECU Invitational, and Indianapolis, IN for the Butler Spring Invitational.

The two teams finish the season with the Horizon League Championship, which will be held at the Mission Inn Resort in Florida. The tournament is scheduled over three days, April 23-25.

Click HERE for the full Women’s schedule.

Click HERE for the full men’s schedule.