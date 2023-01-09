Cleveland State Golf Adds Toni DeSanto as Associate Head Coach Athletics

Cleveland, OH-Toni DeSanto has been named to the Associate Head Coach position for the Cleveland State Golf program, Head Coach Steve Weir announced today.

DeSanto comes to Cleveland State with over 15 years of experience in coaching and teaching the game of golf. She has served as a Golf Professional as well as coaching at the high school level.

“I am extremely excited to have Toni as part of our program,” said Weir. “Her experience and ability to connect with and develop student-athletes both on and off the course will be critical to our success moving forward. I’m very happy to welcome her to the Viking family.”

DeSanto has served as a Golf Professional at Quail Hollow Country Club in Concord, OH since 2007. In that role, she managed and coordinated a three-level junior golf program, mentoring and providing instruction to over 100 youth ages five to 14. She also established lasting relationships with members and staff, as well as coordinating over 30 golf tournaments for the club each season.

DeSanto also served as the Varsity Boys Golf Coach at Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin High School in Chardon, OH. She has been the Coach of the program since 2012, and in that time has made nine appearances in the Division II state tournament. Her teams finished runner-up three times, and she was named Coach of the Year in the North Coast League in 2017. DeSanto has coached four players who received the Cleveland.com Player of the Year award.

In her role at Cleveland State, DeSanto will serve as the recruiting coordinator for the program. She will assist in all day-to-day functions as well as working hands on with the student-athletes during practices and competition.