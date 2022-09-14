Cleveland Soccer Wins In Shutout Over Bradley Central

Cleveland’s Reagan McKinley was the loneliest person on the soccer pitch Tuesday evening. The Lady Raiders’ sophomore goal keeper, for the most part, watched as a Spectator as Cleveland played the better part of the match on the Bradley Central side of the field picking up a 3-0 win over the Bearettes.

The Lady Raiders scored twice in the first half and once in the second half as the beneficiary of a Bradley own goal late in the game.

With the exception of two Cleveland scores, Bradley keeper Kimber Hooper had a huge night in goal for the Bearettes making save after save on the Lady Raiders’ shots on goal.

“It’s good to get a district win, that’s what matters.

Just on the Offensive end, it just wasn’t good enough. I really think we left so many chances out there. Two 1-v-1s that we just straight-up missed, several corners,” said Lady Raiders Coach Miles Christian. “If we’re gonna be a good team, those are the opportunities you’ve gotta finish. I think there’s a lot to improve on that end, but overall, it’s good to get the win.”

Cleveland senior Elaina Holliday put the first score of the night in the back of the net for Cleveland in the 15th minute as she slipped a shot past Hooper on a one-on-one matchup in front of the goal.

The score remained 1-0 Lady Raiders until Cleveland junior Polliana Moshenskiy headed in a pass from Fiona Deliu to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Cleveland kept the Bearettes backed up in the second half, but couldn’t get anything past Hooper. Holliday came close early in the half missing by inches on a shot that pinged off the right upright.

“Our attacking was not great. Defensively, we were good. Midfield looked great, defensive backs looked good,” Bearettes Coach Savannah Edwards said afterwards. “Our keeper obviously had 25 saves and just kept us in the game. She’s had a really great season so far and has really helped us in a lot of ways. We just have to build on our attacking side of the ball.”

The win was sealed in the 60th minute when a battle in front of the nylons resulted in a kick that caromed off a Bearette into the Bradley goal to make it a 3-0 Cleveland lead that carried to the final buzzer.

The Bearettes take to the pitch again Thursday as they host McMinn County at 7 pm

The Lady Raiders take on Grace Academy Thursday at home also at 7 pm