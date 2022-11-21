Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025.

Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, although Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team.

Major League Soccer launched the league in June 2021. It serves as a “pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS,” league officials said in a news release.

Cleveland Soccer Group has identified “a number of” potential sites and is committed “to build a best-in-class soccer stadium and training facility in Cleveland to be best positioned to embrace the growth of soccer” throughout North America, officials said.

In its Inaugural season, 21 Clubs competed in NEXT Pro – 20 MLS-affiliated teams along with one independent club, Rochester New York FC. Columbus Crew 2 won the first MLS NEXT Pro Cup in October.

Seven MLS teams – listed below – will add MLS NEXT Pro Affiliates in 2023:

• Atlanta United

• Austin FC

• Charlotte FC

• LA Galaxy

• Los Angeles Football Club

• Nashville Soccer Club

• New York Red Bulls

Additional Affiliated and independent Clubs are expected to join in years ahead, including Carolina Core FC in 2024.

Beginning in 2023, matches will be streamed live via the Apple TV platform.

The addition of Cleveland is intriguing. It’s extremely unlikely Cleveland will gain an top-tier MLS franchise as long as the Crew play in Columbus in Lower.com Field, a state-of-the-art venue that opened in 2021. The Crew’s ownership team is led by Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who owns the Cleveland Browns.

“‘The beautiful game’ will bring Clevelanders together like never before,” said Michael Murphy, co-founder of the Cleveland Soccer Group with Nolan Gallagher, in a news release.

Murphy, who serves as chief executive officer, said in a release the ownership group “is committed to a long-term vision of supporting professional men’s and women’s teams. Bringing MLS NEXT Pro to Cleveland in 2025 is an incredibly important first step …”

CSG also has established a non-profit Cleveland Soccer Group Foundation, which aims to connect Northeast Ohioans through sport, community, art, nature and Unity through community and corporate collaborations.

