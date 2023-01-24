Cleveland Prepares For The Knicks, What Cavs Fans Should Look For

It’s a new week and a new road trip for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time around they’re heading to three different cities starting off in New York City with a Showdown against the Knicks.

This will be the third time that these two teams have faced off against each other. The Cavs were able to get a win on their own floor and the Knicks came away with a win on their own as well.

This time they’ll meet up again at Madison Square Garden with the season series tied at one apiece.

Two players jump out when discussing how to plan for the New York Knicks. Those names are Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

