Cleveland Named To Julius Erving Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top Collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award.

Cleveland, who was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022, averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games played as a freshman. He played in 29 of Florida State’s 31 games, scored his ACC career-high of 20 points against Virginia and earned his career-high of 10 rebounds against both NC State and UNF. Cleveland played in 18 games as a Seminole freshman before earning his first career starting assignment and started eight of Florida State’s 20 ACC games during the 2021-22 season.

Cleveland earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors twice, was named to the All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team and the ACC Academic Honor Roll during his first season at Florida State.

Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List. He is joined on the list by Dariq Whitehead of Duke and Leaky Black of North Carolina.

The award is named for Julius Erving, who attended the University of Massachusetts (1969-71). He averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game during his career. After two Collegiate seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player Awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Wendell Moore, Jr. of Duke won the award in 2022. The award was first presented to Stanley Johnson of Arizona in 2015.

Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will open up on Friday, October 28. Seminole fans can vote for Cleveland in each of the three rounds. The top 10 player selections from the fan vote will get an additional vote towards making the next round.

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January and then to five Finalists in late February. The list of five Finalists will be presented to Julius Erving and the selection committee. The list will be fluid throughout the season-long process. Players will have the ability to play themselves on or off the list until the final five Finalists are announced.

2022 Julius Erving Watch List

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

Timmy Allen, Texas

Colby Jones, Xavier

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas