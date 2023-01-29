Cleveland Museum of Art’s new exhibition on French drawings charts the growth of an outstanding collection

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There’s always something new to learn about the oldest and most familiar stories in the history of art. That’s especially true of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s impressive new exhibition on 19th-century French drawings in its collection.

As an exhibition of light-sensitive works on paper, the show is a rare event. On view through June 11, the free exhibition contains works that are destined to return to storage, perhaps for years, before they emerge again. It’s an opportunity to grab while it’s available.

Organized by Britany Salsbury, the museum’s associate curator of prints and drawings, the show reprises the story of the Pivotal role played by French art in the rise of modern art as generations of young, avant-garde artists revolted against the conservative traditions established by the country’s leading official art school, the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

With nearly 50 examples dating from the late 18th to the early 20th century, the show charts the trajectory of French art from Neoclassicism to Impressionism and the bouquet of post-Impressionist Styles that soon blossomed.

A collection grows

The show also reveals the growth of the museum’s collection of French 19th-century drawings, showing how the relatively young museum, which opened in 1916, competed with other, more established museums on the East Coast to build its outstanding holdings.

Labels accompanying the drawings include the accession numbers showing the year in which individual drawings joined the museum’s collection, along with the names of donors or funds tapped to buy the artworks. The storied names include those of Jeptha H. Wade II (1857-1926), one of the museum’s founders, and Leonard C. Hanna, Jr. (1889-1957), one of its primary benefactors.

Most importantly, the show introduces, or re-introduces depending on one’s familiarity, some of the world’s most famous artists, including Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, Edouard Manet, Georges Seurat, Henri de Toulouse Lautrec, Paul Cezanne, and Edgar Degas.

Drawing is a direct, informal, and intimate form of art-making. Artists then and now have often made drawings as a way to rehearse for larger and more “finished” compositions in painting or sculpture. Drawings can also be considered finished works in and of themselves. In the case of the museum’s new show, each artist is identifiable by a stunning ability to draw with virtuoso assurance in a very particular and recognizable way.

The magic of touch

The magic of drawing lies in the artist’s touch. It’s a form of performance in which, as in the touch of a great pianist at a keyboard or a violinist running a bow over strings, there is no place to hide. All is revealed.

Ingres’ touch in his monochromatic portraits and studies is pristine, sharp, elegant, supremely controlled. Degas, who was inspired by Ingres, worked in a way that looks faster, more abbreviated, more open to making marks that are highly assured, but also rough and textured, revealing the grain of the paper on which he worked.

Lautrec’s lines are extremely descriptive, incisive, and witty, but also fluid, with whiplash elasticity. In Seurat’s mysterious drawings in rich, black Conte crayon, line disappears. In the case of one of the museum’s drawings, “At the Concert Parisien,” 1887-88, a 1958 purchase made with funds donated by Hanna, textured fields of Darkness and light Coalesce to describe a cafe scene in which a top-hatted gentleman listens to a singer on a stage Illuminated by gaslight.

How did the French get to be so good at drawing, and how did the theories and styles they explored get to be so influential in the history of modernism?

In part, the Ecole des Beaux-Arts was responsible. The official academy, and schools inspired by it, based their training on drawing the human figure either from plaster casts of ancient Classical sculptures or from live models. This boot camp provided a foundation that artists could then honor, adapt or reject.

The museum’s show offers a Supreme example of life drawing in a pair of images made in 1810 in black and white chalk by artist Pierre-Paul Prud’hon depicting a female model on one side and a male model on the other side of a single sheet of light blue paper. It was part of a cache of more than 100 examples found in Prud’hon’s studio at his death in 1823, according to the show’s catalog.

Ingres, who epitomized the Classical tradition in 19th-century French art, employed his highly polished academic technique in large, formal paintings of historical and mythological subjects favored by the official Salon de Paris, the annual or Biennial exhibition of the Académie des Beaux-Arts .

He also created Portraits of elite contemporaries including Madame Desire Raoul-Rochette, the subject of an exceptionally fine drawing made in 1830 and acquired by the Cleveland museum in 1927 with money from a fund established by Wade.

The sitter in the Ingres drawing was the wife of a curator at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France who later became secrétaire perpetuel of the Académie des Beaux-Arts. She was also the daughter of the renowned French sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, famous for his Portraits of Voltaire, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington.

The drawing, made in graphite, a form of crystallized carbon commonly used in pencils, is composed of delicate, highly descriptive lines and soft shading that convey an almost photographic sense of accuracy and truthfulness. While obviously made with a series of successive strokes, the drawing is so unified in its technique that it appears to have appeared on its sheet of paper in a single, effortless puff.

Depicting modern life

Drawings by later artists in the generally chronological exhibition embody the desire of later generations of French artists to embrace images of contemporary life, whether depicting city dwellers or rural peasants.

Outstanding examples include Honore Daumier’s 1863 drawing of art lovers in top hats perusing an exhibition, and Rosa Bonheur’s Observant watercolor and pencil drawing of a stag lying down in a field, made between 1875 and 1885.

There’s also an impressive 1836 drawing of a young Shepherdess by Jules Dupre, acquired by the museum in 2009 as part of a bequest from Collector Muriel Butkin.

Delineated in black chalk, the drawing depicts a seated girl enfolded in a heavy cape holding a stick she uses to guide her flock. Occupying a middle ground between a sentimental depiction of peasant life and an image of child labor, the drawing has a vivid sense of actuality created by the white pastel used by the artist to highlight the sky behind her, which emphasizes her physical presence.

The centerpiece of the exhibition, arguably, is a trio of Magnificent Lautrec drawings including an 1893 work in oil and tempera on millboard depicting a Monsieur Boileau, who wrote trashy stories about the Parisian demi-monde for a tabloid.

When the museum acquired the work in 1925, it was the first unique artwork by Lautrec, as opposed to a print or a poster, acquired by an American art museum. Cleveland was out front in its embrace of Lautrec, known for his vividly Observant and often brutally frank images of Nightclub Dancers and prostitutes.

In addition to powerful examples of works by Degas, Manet, Cezanne, and their contemporary, Odilon Redon, the exhibition includes a luminous 1890 drawing by Armand Point, a lesser-known figure who deserves greater attention.

Skillfully using pastels, the Algerian-born artist portrays his fashionably attired longtime model and companion, Helen Linder, climbing steps on a walkway next to the Seine River at sunset.

Acquired just last year, the image captures the romance and beauty of Paris in an image that could be an outtake from a Hollywood film. It also shows that the Cleveland museum’s excellent collection of French drawings continues to grow.