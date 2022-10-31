Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand the South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as a protected green space.

The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district more than $3.8 million for 149 acres. Park Commissioners voted recently to acquire the property and to seek a state conservation grant that would cover more than half the cost.

“The acquisition of a portion of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club property is a land preservation opportunity consistent with our mission of protecting nature, connecting communities and inspiring conservation of our world,” Jacqueline L. Gerling, the park district’s director of communications, said in an email.

The park district plans to maintain the land as a scenic area that will serve as a habitat for plants and wildlife, Gerling said. Trails will be developed, linking with the South Chagrin Reservation. A large pond will offer fishing opportunities for blue gill and bass.

The sale of the property is expected to close late in 2023.

Sparked by development plans

The property became available as Hawthorne Valley Country Club looked to develop housing on its property adjacent to the golf course. The golf club, which opened in 1926, has been closed since 2018.

In 2020, Voters in Solon approved zoning changes needed for Hawthorne Valley Country Club, operating as Hawthorn Golf Estates, to build 105 homes on 33 Acres of its land.

The housing would target owners aged 50 and older. The homes would each be at least 1,500 square feet in floor space and have a first-floor master bedroom. Units would start at $350,000.

Language in that zoning change set aside the 149 Acres as perpetual green space. That year, Hawthorne Valley approached Cleveland Metroparks to inquire about the park district purchasing the land.

Solon Mayor Ed Kraus, speaking after the 2020 vote, said the green space component was important.

“I think that was the defining factor (for voters),” Kraus said. “I think the housing — and the nice amenities that go with it — is great, but for the residents, I think it was the preservation of the green space. You won’t have that property developed.”

This map prepared by Cleveland Metroparks shows the 33-acre area that Hawthorne Golf Estates plans to use to build 105 homes and the 149 Acres that Cleveland Metroparks plans to acquire and restore to its natural state.

Outside Appraisals and a former commissioner

Hawthorne Valley Country Club is owned by TransCon Builders. Fred Rzepka, the Longest serving park commissioner in Cleveland Metroparks history, is president of TransCon.

Rzepka, now 90, stepped down from the park board a decade ago after serving 22 years. He is widely credited with hiring Vern Hartenburg, a longtime executive director of the district who, with Rzepka, restored the image of the park district that was tarnished by reports of contract irregularities, nepotism, and cost overruns on development of the Rainforest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoos.

After Hawthorne Valley Country Club approached Cleveland Metroparks about purchasing the land, the park district hired outside independent appraisers to help establish a price for the green space property, Gerling said.

Similar Restoration

The project would be similar in scope to work at the former Acacia Country Club in Lyndhurst. The park district acquired the golf course in 2012, renaming it the Acacia Reservation, and has been returning the 155-acre property to its natural state.

The Hawthorne Valley green space wraps around the site of the 33-acre housing development. The northern border of the 149 Acres fronts on Aurora Road, where the current golf course drive would provide visitors with access to the preserve.

The land includes a long stretch of Hawthorn Creek, which empties into Tinker’s Creek, the largest tributary of the Cuyahoga River.

North and south of the housing site, the property abuts South Chagrin Reservation, west of Hawthorn Parkway.

Access to the proposed housing development would connect with Hawthorn Parkway about halfway between Aurora Road and Solon Road.

Funding for the project

The request to the Ohio Public Works Commission for money from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund seeks $2.04 million. The city of Solon has pledged to kick in $500,000.

Cleveland Metroparks has pledged $118,000 in conjunction with the Clean Ohio money.

That totals $2.72 million of the $3.85 million purchase price. Metroparks will seek other sources, such as donations, for the property, but will pick up the tab for any remaining costs, according to agenda notes from the district’s September meeting.