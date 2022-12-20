Cleveland hits fundraising goal in project to replace Public Square’s Jersey barriers

The much-maligned Jersey barriers in Cleveland’s Public Square are another step toward being replaced. The city announced Tuesday that it has reached a $3.5 million fundraising goal to spruce up the space.

“We are one step closer to the Public Square that Clevelanders deserve,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement. “We are grateful to all the partners who are committed to getting this done.”

The Improvements affect the Superior Avenue crossing through the square. In addition to replacing the Jersey barriers with bollards aligned with new curb extensions, the crossing will also include two bus lanes and improvements focused on public safety. There will also be a shared bike lane markings on the crossing according to the press release.

“Cuyahoga County is pleased to support these improvements to Public Square and Superior Avenue,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said. “It benefits all of us when the heart of Downtown Cleveland is safe, attractive, and accessible.”

Details of the conceptual design are expected to be shared early next month by the Downtown Flats Design Review Advisory Committee and the City Planning Commission.

The Group Plan Commission, the nonprofit that operates Public Square, oversaw the fundraising effort in partnership with Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Greater Cleveland RTA, KeyBank, the Sherwin-Williams Foundation, the George Gund Foundation, Bedrock, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage, and JACK Entertainment.

Public Square was rededicated in June of 2016 following a year-long $50 million renovation, just in time for the Republican National Convention. The cross streets through the square were closed to traffic due to security concerns during the convention. Mayor Frank Jackson attempted to keep Superior closed to buses afterwards but relented under pressure from the Federal Transit Administration. The city then installed the Jersey barriers through the heart of the square on the grounds of pedestrian safety.

Earlier this year in March, the Cleveland City Planning Commission gave the preliminary green light to Mayor Bibb’s plan to swap the unsightly barriers for bollards.

Work on plans to improve traffic circulation around Public Square, including a dedicated bike lane, will occur in a separate phase according to the statement.