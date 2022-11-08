Cleveland HB Soft Milled putters: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cleveland Golf introduces its new HB Soft Milled putter line, which brings a precisely computer milled face technology to a moderately priced putter. Each of the faces on the 10 models in the line is designed with a unique milling pattern to best optimize roll for that particular putter’s moment of inertia or stability on off-center hits. The key performance elements of each head are milled for Precision (face, alignment features) are milled to exactly Duplicate the design files, while other areas are polished to Blend in to the milled sections to me seamlessly fit together as a finished product.