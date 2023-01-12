Cleveland Golf Releases Women’s Bloom package set

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 – CLEVELAND GOLF® announces the new all in one complete package set BLOOM, specifically engineered for the beginner and intermediate women golfer.

Featuring lightweight, distance-driven technology, the Bloom package set includes a Driver, 5-Wood, 5-Hybrid, 7i-SW, and a Putter.

“We’re excited to share the latest version of Bloom with our female golf community,” said Haley Wian, Business Planning Manager at Cleveland Golf. “This set is ideal for women new to the game who want to hit the course and play right away. This set provides all the tools necessary to build confidence on the course and is at a great price point.”

The Bloom Driver and Fairway Wood feature large, forgiving heads, with low centers of gravity for ideal launch conditions and accuracy from anywhere on the course. The Bloom Hybrid is a versatile club, offering a unique design that gives the accuracy of an Iron, the distance of a Wood, and a high launching trajectory for increased forgiveness and distance.

The Bloom Irons are designed with advanced Lightweight technology that features a forgiving cavity-back design and a responsive face for maximum distance. Meanwhile, the Bloom Wedge adds consistency in the short game, with superior spin technology for more control and smoother turf interaction from all lies. To round out the package set, the Bloom Putter provides a confidence-inspiring design, with Perimeter weighting adding consistency on the greens.

Available in two colorways, each set comes standard with matching headcovers for the Driver, Fairway Wood, Hybrid, and Putter. The Bloom cart bag combines style and function with eight zippered pockets and a detachable valuables wristlet. The Grey/Blue colorway is available in Right and Left Handed options, while the Black/Pink option is available in Right Hand only. Custom options are not available.

Pricing: $799.99

For more information and to see specs go to us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our Incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at [email protected] .

