Cleveland Golf Introduces RTX 6 ZipCore

Cleveland Golf will launch the RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge on January 20 designed to hit high-spin shots consistently. By combining the company’s latest HydraZip face, UltiZip grooves and upgraded ZipCore technologies, players will have controlled spin from any lie.

“The RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge may have a classic look on the outside, but inside it’s packed with three technological breakthroughs that give the advantage to the golfer and not the conditions,” said Pat Ripp, tour engineering manager, Research and Development, Cleveland Golf .

HydraZip is a technology that uses dynamic face blasts and laser lines to maximize friction for improved spin consistency in dry and wet conditions. R&D testing showed 43 percent more spin in wet conditions with the RTX 6 ZipCore than the previous generation.

Just as crucial as spin in wet or dry conditions is consistency. ZipCore, a low-density core, is designed to expand the sweet spot and upgrade MOI while pushing the Center of Gravity directly behind the impact zone, helping players find consistent performance. By adding high/low and Heel/Toe MOI into every loft in the line, Golfers benefit from increased spin, distance and control.

The RTX 6 ZipCore features UltiZip technology, assisting Golfers in cutting through debris more consistently. These grooves are sharper, deeper and tightly spaced for an enhanced spin, control and consistency.

“All the work put into this wedge, we focused on finding the perfect balance of versatility and consistency,” Ripp said. “UltiZip is a notable example. Without grooves, you don’t have a wedge, so we equipped the RTX 6 ZipCore with our sharpest groove radii, imparting more spin and control, and now Golfers won’t have to worry about how their wedge is going to react in certain conditions , they’ll know.”

The RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge has four Sole grinds with various Lofts developed for greenside creativity. Low, Mid, and Full grind options are all available. New for 2023 is the Low+ grind Featured on sand wedge lofts. This option offers two degrees more bounce in a C-Shaped sole, adding extra bounce in bunkers.

The RTX 6 ZipCore comes with the Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue shaft and Lamkin Crossline 360 ​​grip.

The RTX 6 ZipCore will be available in Tour Satin, with additional finishes coming later in 2023.

