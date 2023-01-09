Cleveland Golf Introduces All-New RTX 6 ZipCore

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLEVELAND GOLF® is thrilled to announce the release of the RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge. The RTX 6 ZipCore is scheduled to launch in North America on Jan. 20, 2023.

The RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge is a short-game weapon uniquely designed to consistently hit high-spin shots no matter the lie. By combining the new HydraZip face, UltiZip grooves, and upgraded ZipCore technologies, players can enjoy controlled spin from any lie.

“The RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge may have the classic look on the outside, but inside it’s packed with three technological breakthroughs that give the advantage to the golfer and not the conditions,” says Pat Ripp, Tour Engineering Manager of Research and Development.

How was so much spin packed into one wedge? It all starts with HydraZip. A technology that uses dynamic face blasts and laser lines to maximize friction for improved spin consistency in dry and wet conditions. R&D testing showed 43% more spin in wet conditions with the RTX 6 ZipCore than the previous generation.

Just as crucial as spin in wet or dry conditions is consistency. ZipCore, a unique, low-density core is designed to expand the sweet spot and upgrade MOI for Ultimate forgiveness, while pushing the Center of Gravity (CG) directly behind the impact zone, helping players find more consistent performance. Meanwhile, by adding High/Low and Heel/Toe MOI into every loft in the line, Golfers can benefit from increased spin, distance, and control.

The RTX 6 ZipCore features UltiZip technology, assisting Golfers in cutting through debris more consistently. These grooves are sharper, deeper, and tightly spaced for enhanced spin, control, and consistency.

“All the work put into this wedge, we really focused on finding the perfect balance of versatility and consistency,” Ripp said. “UltiZip is a notable example. Without grooves you don’t have a wedge, so we equipped the RTX 6 ZipCore with our sharpest groove radii ever, imparting more spin and control, and now Golfers won’t have to worry how their wedge is going to react in certain conditions, they’ll know.”

The RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge has four different Sole grinds with a variety of Lofts that are developed for greenside creativity. LOW, MID, and FULL grind options are all available, but new for 2023 is the LOW+ grind Featured on sand wedge lofts. This option offers two degrees more bounce in a C-Shaped sole, adding extra bounce in bunkers.

The RTX 6 ZipCore is equipped with the Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue shaft and Lamkin Crossline 360 ​​grip.

Key Innovations Inside RTX 6 ZipCore:

HydraZip: A dynamic blast and laser-milled line system creating roughness to enhance friction—maximizing spin in any conditions from anywhere around the green.

A dynamic blast and laser-milled line system creating roughness to enhance friction—maximizing spin in any conditions from anywhere around the green. ZipCore: The proprietary, low-density core technology offering players increased spin, distance, consistency, feel, and control.

The proprietary, low-density core technology offering players increased spin, distance, consistency, feel, and control. UltiZip: Features grooves that are sharper, deeper, and tightly spaced, allowing the club to slice through debris and bite harder for enhanced spin and control.

Features grooves that are sharper, deeper, and tightly spaced, allowing the club to slice through debris and bite harder for enhanced spin and control. Sole Grinds: The new RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges have four versatile Sole grinds: LOW: Available in 58-60 degrees LOW+: Available in 54-56 degrees MID: Available in 46-60 degrees FULL: Available in 54-60 degrees

The new RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges have four versatile Sole grinds:

Retail Information and Pricing:

The RTX 6 ZipCore will be available in Tour Satin, with additional finishes coming later this year.

Pricing: $169.99

US Retail Launch Date: Jan. 20, 2023

