Cleveland Golf announces new HB SOFT Milled putter line

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Nov. 7, 2022 — Cleveland Golf®, is proud to introduce the new HB SOFT Milled line of putters. Discover how milling is available for all with the HB SOFT Milled, officially launching on Nov. 18, 2022.

“The HB SOFT Milled putter line delivers milled Precision at a remarkable value,” said Haley Wian, Business Planning Manager at Cleveland Golf. “With a variety of head shapes, alignment options, and a fitting system to match any stroke type, there is an HB SOFT Milled putter to help upgrade your putting performance.”

The new line of putters provides a premium combination of features and technologies at an irresistible price point. HB SOFT Milled starts with each putter shape being cast in molten steel before the face and back are Precision milled for performance purposes – the face for consistent distance and the back for a razor-sharp address view. Then, the sole is hand polished to an exact tolerance before completing the process.

Featuring a refined Speed ​​Optimized Face Technology (SOFT) which helps to alleviate the issue of distance control, SOFT offers model specific milling that normalizes ball speeds across the entire putter face for a pure, consistent roll regardless of putter shape.

Depending on stroke type and alignment preference, there is a new model to fit every stroke. For Slight Arc stroke types, the Golf Pride PRO ONLY Red Star is a tour-preferred pistol shape grip that is designed to help turn the putter over through the putting stroke. For Straight stroke types, the Golf Pride PRO ONLY Green Star has a rounded, oval-back shape for comfortable hand positioning and to help keep the hands quiet through the stroke.

With this new release, we’re featuring the new UST Mamiya All-In shaft as an upgraded offering for HB SOFT Milled. The All-In shaft features a 26% stiffer profile to help minimize shaft flex during the putting stroke for more consistency. Meanwhile, the proprietary Nanotechnology strengthens the shaft for better feel and response, while delivering a 10% more consistent face angle at impact.

Choose from any of the 10 tour-proven shapes and sink more birdies with premium steel, Precision milling, and score-dropping face technology with HB SOFT Milled.

Key Technologies:

• Milled Putter Heads: First cast, then CNC Milled for precise weighting and crisp lines. It’s smarter milling that reduces waste for an attainable cost.

• Speed ​​Optimized Face Technology: Ensures consistent speed control and distance performance by normalizing ball speed across the face of the putter, now with a more responsive feel.

• Stroke-Fit Alignment and Grip: Each shape features a specific alignment scheme and grip designed to fit the stroke of that putter.

Retail Information and Pricing

Pricing: $199.99 (Standard), $249.99 (UST Mamiya All-In Shaft)

US Retail Launch Date: November 18, 2022

