Cleveland Glenville football wins OHSAA state Championship

CANTON — A playoff regular for the last couple of decades, the Cleveland Glenville football team finally has its first state championship under Coach Ted Ginn Sr.

Glenville — in the Playoffs for the 19th time since 1999, all with Ginn as Coach — became the third first-time state Champion of Championship weekend. The Tarblooders led most of the night in beating Cincinnati Wyoming 26-6 in the Division IV state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Tarblooders joined two other Northeast Ohio schools, South Range and Canfield, as new champions. They also became the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the OHSAA playoff era.

Glenville did it in style, too, finishing 15-0 and dominating a two-time former state championship team in the title game. The Tarblooders outgained Wyoming 358-276 and forced three turnovers.

Running back D’Shawntae Jones led the way for Glenville with TD runs of 29, 1 and 45 yards.

The Tarblooders opened the scoring with a 39-yard TD pass to Damarion Witten from Deonte Rucker two minutes into the game. They recovered a Wyoming fumble to set up the drive. On the TD pass, Witten went up and over the defender just inside the 10 to make the grab and he then ran into the end zone.

Wyoming’s highlight of the night came later in the first quarter when Mr. Football finalist CJ Hester got loose down the right sideline for an 81-yard TD run to tie the game 6-6.

Jones scored from the 29 and the 1 in the second quarter and Glenville never looked back. His 45-yard TD run early in the third quarter put the game out of reach.

This is a developing story. Check back later this evening for more details on Glenville’s win.