Cleveland Frontline Elite putters: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

2. The face does more than just put weight up front. The weighting of the Frontline Elite putters is about marrying and controlling direction and distance, but the tungsten face again features the pattern of swirled vertical grooves designed to optimize speed off the face for more consistent rollout. Those swirls, made through the metal injection matrix process that produces the entire insert, vary between tightly concentrated and more spread out towards the heel and toe. That slightly reduces energy transfer on the center while maintaining it on the heel and toe. The result is ball speed and roll that’s similar whether impact is on-center or off-center. Even more significantly, each face pattern is specifically designed to match how stable each head’s natural stability might be. So a less stable head like the No. 1 blade will use a different face pattern than a more stable head like the Rho.