Cleveland Foundation names program director for arts and culture

The Cleveland Foundation has a new program director for arts and culture.

The foundation is Monday, Sept. 19, announced it has named Boris Oicherman, Ph.D., to the position following a national search. The position previously was held by Courtenay Barton, who is now at the Allstate Foundation.

Oicherman started in the job on Monday. He comes to Cleveland from the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota, where he was the Inaugural Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration.

“Boris brings a truly unique set of skills to the Cleveland Foundation’s program team,” said India Pierce Lee, the Cleveland Foundation’s senior vice president for programs, in a statement. “As an artist, museum curator and engineer, his Distinctive perspective will have a tremendous impact on the Northeast Ohio arts community.”

The foundation said in a news release that Oicherman “pioneered innovative curatorial practices” at the Weisman museum “that prioritize inclusion, access and the long-term transformative potential of art.” Over his five-year tenure, the release stated, “Oicherman spearheaded a strategic direction in support of culturally diverse initiatives that transcend disciplines, media and sectors while combining visual arts, academic research, crafts, activism, Indigenous knowledge, music, creative writing and performance.”

Prior to his time in Minneapolis, Oicherman was an artist specializing in site-specific installation and performance, interdisciplinary collaboration, public art and social sculpture. (Learn more here, at oicherman.art.) Oicherman also is a color scientist who has conducted research for the Hewlett Packard Laboratories, Indigo Electronic Printing Systems and other corporations, registering US and international Patents in his field.

Oicherman earned a Master’s of science degree in digital color imaging from the University of the Arts London; a Ph.D. in color science from Leeds University; and a mater’s of fine art in arts practice from Stanford University.