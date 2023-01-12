Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

The Cavaliers’ road trip is almost over. They have two more stops before returning home and the next city up is Portland.

Cleveland is coming off a pretty demoralizing loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. It was a game that they should’ve won but two late fouls by Caris LeVert and Cleveland’s inability to make free throws throughout the game cost them the win.

They’re currently 1-2 on the road trip but have a chance to even things up against the Trailblazers late Thursday night.

The Trailblazers have been going through a rough patch recently. They’ve only won one of their last five games and are winners in just two of their last 10. They started off the season hot but are not just 19-21 at the halfway mark of the season.

