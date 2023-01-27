Cleveland City Schools Names Chandler Tygard As Next Head Football Coach

Chandler Tygard

Chandler Tygard has been named Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, Director of Schools Dr. Russell Dyer, Principal Bob Pritchard, and Athletics Director Al Morris announced on Friday.

Tygard comes to Cleveland from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro where he has served as Head Football Coach since 2021.

“Cleveland is a community who deeply desires and deserves an all-encompassing and aligned football program from youth levels to varsity games on Friday nights,” said Tygard. “Our style of football is unlike most programs in the state of Tennessee. The use of up-tempo schemes, innovative technology, analytics, and player-centered culture has attributed to a brand of football that should make our city and our supporters proud to be a Blue Raider.”

“Coach Tygard has an impressive resume and background. Even more impressive, in my opinion, is his ability to connect with the student-athletes and the community,” Dr. Dyer stated. “I appreciate his energy, enthusiasm, and desire to not only bring success to Cleveland High School football, but also to the whole school community including our K-12 football program.”

“With his energy, passion for football, and his ability to connect with players, coaches, and community quickly, I feel that Chandler Tygard is the perfect fit for Cleveland High School Football.” Pritchard said, “At CHS, our vision is that every student feels connected, visible, and inspired. We currently have great momentum toward achieving that vision and I feel that Coach Tygard is the kind of man who can help us continue on that trajectory.”

“As we conducted an extensive search for the best football Coach and the best fit for Cleveland High School, Coach Tygard’s accomplishments and the fast-paced offense have us excited,” said Morris. “Coach Tygard is ready to work with our youth and get all of our programs vertically aligned. We value the importance of building a Championship culture; Coach Tygard is going to have Blue Raider Nation excited about football.”

Tygard offers 19 years of coaching experience in Division I, Division II, NAIA, and high school-level football programs. He has served as an Assistant Coach for some of the most recognized names in the industry including Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, and Phillip Fulmer at the University of Tennessee.

During his time at Blackman High School, he took the helm of a 4-6 program and by the end of his second season, broke 27 school records and finished a top-5 season in school history (10-3 TSSAA quarterfinals). He led a total transformation of the football program with team-based culture, Fieldhouse renovations, and brand building for modern high school athletics in one of the most difficult Class 6A regions in the state, it was stated.

Forbes Magazine Featured Tygard for his unique approach to Transforming high school football programs across the southeast.

Tygard started his coaching career as a Defensive Analyst and Special Teams Coordinator at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, in 2009. He later coached the defensive line at the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and was the Receivers Coach at Missouri Southern State for two years before being named the Defensive Coordinator at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga.

He served as the Offensive Coordinator at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood for the 2017 football season and then spent 2018 at Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama as Offensive Coordinator before he secured his first job as a Head Coach for North Jackson High School.

From 2019-2021, he was able to rebuild the program from elementary to high school. Tygard graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 2009. He returned to the Classroom to earn his Master’s degree in Teaching from Cumberland University in 2019.

A press conference and meet and greet will be held on Monday at 3:30 pm in Raider Arena.