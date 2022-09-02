Cleveland Charge 2022-23 Schedule Presented by SeatGeek

CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE 2022-23 CHARGE SCHEDULE!

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced their 2022-23 season schedule, presented by the team’s official ticketing partner, SeatGeek. Cleveland opens their season at home at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 pm against the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons)!

Lock in seats to our best weekend games with a Charge 6-game plan starting at just $54!

The NBA G League is bringing back the two-part season structure for the 2022-23 season to continue adding additional excitement & competition, featuring a Showcase Cup schedule before transitioning to a traditional 32-game regular season that will put each team’s total games played at 50. The Showcase Cup Slate will tip-off on November 4, with each team playing 16 games leading into a pair of contests at the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas from December 19-22. After a holiday break, every team’s record resets and the regular season campaign begins on December 27.

New for 2022-23, games that advance to overtime will be determined by a Final Target Score. The Winner of overtime games during the season will be the first team to reach or surpass the Final Target Score, which will be the tied score after four quarters plus seven. For example, if the teams are tied at 100-100, the Final Target Score would be 107. Overtime will be untimed and games will end when a team makes a basket or free throw to reach or surpass the Final Target Score.

Additionally, all 31 games at the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas will utilize a 25-point Final Target Score during an untimed fourth quarter. Under this model, the Final Target Score will be the leading team’s score after three quarters plus 25.

2022-23 CLEVELAND CHARGE SCHEDULE FACTS:

The Charge will play 10 home weekend games, with five on Friday, four on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Cleveland’s longest road trip is four games over eight days. The Charge will also head west for a three-game trip over seven days.

The Charge will travel as far as Santa Cruz, CA (2,515 miles) this season and as near as Detroit, MI (169 miles)

The Charge will enjoy their longest homestand of the season with five consecutive home games over a 16 day span from November 28 through December 13.

14 of the 28 NBA G League teams will make the trip to Cleveland this season

Access. Excitement. Value. Memories. Fun…Charge!! Yes fans will see great hoops, but they will also experience a bucket of fun when they attend a Cleveland Charge game! Stay tuned for the reveal of the 2022-23 Charge Promotional Schedule that will include fun-filled theme nights, food and beverage promotions & ultra-exclusive giveaways for all Charge home games. The PROMO SCHEDULE will be announced soon on our Charge social channels: @ChargeCLE on Twitter & Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Charge Season Memberships which include the best seat locations, year-round member experiences, exclusive merchandise, access to Cavs tickets and more start at only $5 per game and are on sale now! Charge Group Outings are also on sale with tickets starting at just $5 per seat! Special Fan Experience Packages which include: On-court basketball games and experiences, band and choir performances, player high five tunnels, Color Guards, National Anthems and more are NOW available for the 2022-23 season. Fans can place their $50 Initial Payment today to lock in experiences, game dates and seat locations! Please call 216-420-2730 to speak with one of our representatives or fill out the form here for more information. Single game tickets will go on sale on a date to be announced later this month.

###

ABOUT ROCK ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

Rock Entertainment Group is the umbrella entity of the teams and venues that are part of Dan Gilbert’s Rock Family of Companies. It includes the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Charge and Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League; the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic Courts – the Cavaliers’ training and development center in Independence, Ohio. As the unified brand platform, Rock Entertainment Group formally links multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties together to better position them collectively for collaboration, growth and new opportunities, while Relentlessly creating amazing experiences for fans, teams, partners, stakeholders and thousands of staff members across the full spectrum of properties.