Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly shot down the prospect for acquiring former All-NBA selection

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was some of the biggest news across the NBA this offseason.

The trade saw the Utah Jazz receive multiple draft picks and pick swaps, which gave them a significant amount of control in future drafts. In return, the Cavaliers have a high-scoring combo-guard who can elevate their offense.

However, the Cavaliers were vying for a point guard, as reported by Chris Fedor. They reportedly shot down an offer for Kemba Walker.

Fedor said that he talked to multiple people within the Cavaliers organization about Walker. The talks fell through for two reasons. First of all, Walker wasn’t excited about the role. Secondly, the Cavaliers believe Walker no longer holds the kind of on-court ability that he did a few seasons ago.

