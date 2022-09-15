Cleveland Cavaliers’ President Of Basketball Operations Thinks Donovan Mitchell Is One Of The Best Players In The World

The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the team in 2015. He also helped them win the first and only ring in their franchise history in 2016.

At the time, the Cavs were the best team in the NBA, but it soon changed after James’ departure in 2018. He had fulfilled his goal and decided to start the next chapter of his life.

As for the Cavs? They were back at square one and started rebuilding their roster from scratch. Now, just four years later, the Cavaliers are already back as one of the contenders to win the NBA Championship.

Apart from having an exciting young core, the franchise recently traded for the 25-year-old star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Mitchell’s arrival to the team has injected the fans with a surge of excitement, and they hope that he can help them in winning another title in the coming years.

Koby Altman Heaps Huge Praise On Donovan Mitchell

The management of the team is very excited to have Mitchell Onboard as well. Mitchell was officially unveiled as a member of the team.

During his first interview as a Cavalier, Mitchell revealed various things. He thought he was genuinely getting traded to the New York Knicks instead of the Cavs. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, spoke highly of their new signing.

Via BasketballNews:

“It’s a 25-year-old, three-time All-Star. It becomes pretty simple, right? At the core, my job is to bring the very best Talent to Cleveland, and I’m sitting next to one of the very best players in the world. When you simplify that, is Donovan Mitchell going to make us a better basketball team? Yes. How do we get that done? You go through the pain points of it, but I think we’re all really happy and excited about what we can do.” They continued, “I think we’ve earned the opportunity to try to compete against the best in the world. And it’s an exciting group that has great character, great work ethic, and most importantly guys that really want to be in Cleveland. I think that’s really important. We’re super young and the timeline fits to bring in this caliber of player with this group. And Let’s rock.”

Ever since his rookie season, Mitchell has only improved and become a better version of himself in the NBA.

He is a 3x NBA All-Star and has his entire prime ahead of him. Following his stint with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell will hope to make an impact in the postseason, which has been one of the biggest flaws in his career.