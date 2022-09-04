Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a season where they went 44-38, which is the best record that they have had since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018.

They finished the season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but unfortunately lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

