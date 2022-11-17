Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love rated ‘sexiest’ player in the NBA

CLEVELAND, Ohio–There are nearly 500 basketball players across the NBA, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are home to one of the Sexist players in the entire league — Kevin Love.

That’s according to a recent study from BounsFinder, an online casino review portal.

The study’s goal was to uncover which individuals, teams, and positions are rated the most attractive, with scores being created out of a possible top ranking of 10, according to a recent press release.

BonusFinder gathered nearly 15,500 votes for the report, putting together a ballot of photos of almost 500 NBA players that ESPN listed as active during the 2022-23 season, with their respective positions.

The Cavs forward shares the top spot with Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr., with both scoring 7.4. Love’s Cavs teammate Raul Neto followed right behind them with a 7.2 rating, placing third.

San Antonio Spurs’ Doug McDermott placed fourth (7.0), with Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum rounding out the top five (6.8).

“With his well-spruced beard, piercing gray-blue eyes, and sexy smile, it doesn’t come as a surprise!” the release said.

The data also revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers were the third-hottest team in the Eastern Conference, thanks to players such as Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler. They were among the favorites of the voting public.

The Cavs placed slightly behind the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers, who shared the top spot with a 5.5 average, coming in at around 5.4

“We know everyone has their favorite ballers, and on-court rivalries can sometimes spill over into everyday life and decisions we make,” said BonusFinder’s managing director, Fintan Costello, in a recent statement. “With this research, we wanted to determine which NBA stars the Nation admires for more than just their hoop skills through a playful study using public opinion to rate who they find the most attractive.