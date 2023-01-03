Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Scores 71; Orlando Magic Getting Healthier? – NBA Roundup

1. DONOVAN DROPS 71 AS CAVS BEAT BULLS

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game as he led his team to an overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

The last time a player scored 71 in a game was back in 1994 when San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat.

2. MAGIC GETTING HEALTHIER? ISAAC, SUGGS ‘FULL GO’ AT PRACTICE

“According to Khobi Price of the Orlando SentinelMagic head Coach Jamahl Mosley said that Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) were a “full go” at practice on Monday.”

