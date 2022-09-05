Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers betting odds NFL Week 1 game

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Panthers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Carolina is -135 on the money line in the game, which will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Browns are +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 41.5 points.

Will Baker Mayfield beat his former team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season? What the odds say about the Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers game.

The Browns went 8-9 in the regular season in 2021.

The Panthers went 5-12 last season.

The teams did not play each other.

The NFL Week 1 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 am MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

