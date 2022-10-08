Cleveland Browns focus on defense in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns add a Massive wide receiver with their first pick in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft but then go heavy on the defensive side of the ball

We’re Entering Week 5 of the NFL season and the NCAA season is also in full effect. While watching the Collegiate games this weekend, it seemed like a good time to throw out another Cleveland Browns seven-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

The Browns have vastly improved their roster in recent years, but there’s still room to grow. Here, they do that by adding a Massive wideout and then focusing heavily on defense.

Browns focus on defense in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Round 2: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

One thing stands out when it comes to Johnny Wilson and that’s his Incredible size. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 235-pounds, he looks like a tight end but he’s got the speed of a wideout.

He’s also a major weapon in both the red zone as well as on contested passes according to Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network.

“Johnny Wilson’s plus traits come from his pure size. Wilson appears to be every bit of 6-foot-7 with the wing span to match and Wilson uses this to his advantage. In the red zone, Wilson will use his frame to box out Defenders and go up to catch the football at its highest point, which Wilson has shown to be dominant at. Wilson makes for a great reliable target for quarterbacks because if they throw the ball up to him, he can get to vertical levels that the defensive backs can’t get to—throws his way have a low chance for an interception” — Sanchez, The Draft Network

A transfer from Arizona State, Wilson is off to a fast start in his first season in the ACC. They helped the Seminoles start off 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and they’re now 4-1.

He’s also not had great quarterback play but still averages 18.8 yards per catch. Wilson’s an intriguing Weapon to put across from Amari Cooper who will ensure he has plenty of one-on-one matchups with much smaller cornerbacks.