Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Ruled Out, Patriots Thin At Receiver

The Cleveland Browns make a decision on defensive end Myles Garrett. We break it all down, plus provide all the news you need to know this Saturday with our Saturday Week 4 NFL injury updates.

Garrett playing this Sunday always seemed like a dicey proposition after he was involved in a serious car accident earlier this week. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in the wreck that kept him out of practice all week.

But the Browns seemed to be holding out hope on Friday when they listed him as questionable. They were hoping if not expecting him to feel better with treatment Saturday. They apparently didn’t. Either way, he won’t play Sunday against Atlanta — and it’s entirely possible he doesn’t make the trip at all.

But that’s secondary of course to his health — and his Fortune that the rollover wreck wasn’t worse.

“Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett told reporters Friday. “With what I saw right after … the pictures. … It was a helluva event.”

The loss of Garrett is a big one for a Browns defense that has to carry the load while Deshaun Watson is serving his 11-game suspension. The two-time All-Pro might have been the best healthy defensive player in the league. He had three sacks in as many games in 2022 after leading the NFL with 16 a year ago.

As for his running mate, Jadeveon Clowney, who also missed all week of practice due to injury (ankle)? He’s making the trip to Atlanta and remains questionable to play.

Still, the Browns made contingencies for potentially being without both Saturday, elevating defensive linemen Roderick Perry II and Curtis Weaver from the practice squad to the active roster.

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers won’t play vs. Green Bay

The New England Patriots’ offense is seriously banged up. First Mac Jones and now his favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots had listed Meyers as questionable with a knee injury after he had been limited in practice all week, but made the decision Saturday to rule him out.

Meyers’ 13 catches on the season lead the Patriots. Only one other receiver — Nelson Agholor — has more than seven receptions in the first two games.

Chicago Bears make a change at kicker

The Bears are acting like they either won’t have kicker Cairo Santos Sunday against the New York Giants. They not only signed Michael Badgley to their practice squad Saturday, they also elected him to their active roster.

Santos missed practice Thursday and Friday due to undisclosed personal reasons. The Bears have not yet ruled him out for Sunday, but reading between the lines, they at the very least have serious doubt that Santos will be available. They didn’t fly with the team to New York.

Santos has made all four field goal attempts this year — including a game-winner against the Texans last week — but has missed two extra points. Badgley, who had stints with the Chargers, Colts and Titans in his first NFL seasons, has made 80.5% of his career field goal attempts.

Washington Commanders put starting center is IR

The concussion affecting Washington Commanders center Wes Schweitzer is significant enough that the team already knows he won’t be cleared to play for the next four weeks. That’s the takeaway from the team’s decision to place Schweitzer on injured reserve Saturday.

Schweitzer, who had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, hasn’t played since Game 2 and the soonest he’ll be able to return is Week 7 (at Indianapolis). Nick Martin is on track to start for Washington Sunday. The Commanders on Saturday also elevated guard Wes Martin from the practice squad.

