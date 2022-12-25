Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL Picks and predictions.

The Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC with a 17-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in frigid Cleveland in Week 16. Cleveland has dropped 5 of its past 6 road games, while going 2-4 ATS during the span .

The Commanders are still alive for a playoff spot in the NFC, but Washington is in a bit of disarray after a 37-20 Week 16 loss at San Francisco. QB Taylor Heinicke was benched in the 2nd half in favor of Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera said he will evaluate the tape before deciding on a starter.

Washington has dropped consecutive games for the 1st time since losing 4 in a row from Week 2-5. It is also on an 0-3 ATS skid. The Commanders are 3-1 SU and ATS against the AFC this season.

Browns at Commanders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 12:50 am ET.

Moneyline (ML): Browns +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Commanders -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Browns +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Commanders -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Browns +2 (-111) | Commanders -2 (-109)

Browns +2 (-111) | Commanders -2 (-109) Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -107 | U: -113)

2022 betting stats

ML : Browns 6-9 | Commanders 7-7-1

: Browns 6-9 | Commanders 7-7-1 ATS : Browns 7-8 | Commanders 7-7-1

: Browns 7-8 | Commanders 7-7-1 O/U: Browns 7-7-1 | Commanders 5-9-1

Browns at Commanders head-to-head

The Browns won 34-20 in the most recent meeting in this series on Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland, covering a 7.5-point spread as the Over cashed.

Washington won the last meeting in the nation’s capital 31-20 in 2016. The Over has hit in each of the 3 meetings since 2012.

