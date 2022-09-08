Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers predictions, Picks for NFL Week 1

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield gets a crack against his former team to start the 2022 NFL regular season. Can the Cleveland Browns, who will be without suspended QB Deshaun Watson, pick up a win on the road?

Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are expected to start Jacoby Brissett against Matt Rhule’s Panthers in one of the most intriguing matchups of the Week 1 schedule. The teams will kick off at 1 pm ET Sunday.

Here’s a look at the betting details and USA TODAY’s NFL staff Picks for the Browns vs. Panthers game:

Browns at Panthers odds, Moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Panthers 25, Browns 21

I actually think the safest play here is the over, but I still like the Panthers to bounce back early in the season, especially with Baker Mayfield out to prove a point. At home, giving less than a field goal, I like Carolina here, but they’ll need to manage Myles Garrett and that pass rush.

Safid Deen: Panthers 24, Browns 17

Whether Baker Mayfield said he’s going to beat his old teammates or not, the Browns will be ready for him. I just don’t think Cleveland’s offense, outside of running back Nick Chubb, has enough juice to win the opener. Give me Carolina.

Lance Pugmire: Panthers 28, Browns 14

The parting of Baker Mayfield certainly has stirred emotions that can now be fully revealed on the field of play. If Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey can hold up, the Panthers have a playoff shot. That “if” puts Coach Matt Rhule on the hot seat.

Jarrett Bell: Browns 27, Panthers 20

Nate Davis: Panthers 24, Browns 19

Tyler Dragon: Panthers 24, Browns 16

Parker Gabriel: Browns 21, Panthers 20

Mike Jones: Panthers 28, Browns 20

