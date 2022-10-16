Cleveland Art hosting Holiday Markets in Auburn Township – News-Herald

Cleveland Art is hosting its second annual Holiday Markets Nov. 11 and 12 and Dec. 9 and 10 at Reithoffer’s Art, Spirits and Entertainment in the Auburn Arts District at 17711 Ravenna Road in Auburn Township.

Local artisans will sell their products and Cleveland Art, a company that repurposes salvage into functional works of art, will be featuring a new line of furniture made of historical materials recently recovered from Cleveland’s Terminal Tower, according to a news release.

The markets will be open on the Fridays from 3 to 8 pm and on the Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm Daily Admissions cost $10 per person,

Reithoffer’s Art, Spirits and Entertainment was founded in 2019 by Jason and Debby Wein, owners of Cleveland Art. The couple bought the property after the death of its previous owner, Johnathan Reithoffer, who also had a keen eye for salvage.

“In the spirit of Reithoffer’s love of salvage and nearing 30 years of tradition repurposing materials at Cleveland Art, Jason and Debby are excited to share this new line of furniture the team has been hard at work building out of historical materials from the Terminal Tower, the release stated.

Bronze trim and molding featuring floral designs, as well as owls, gargoyles and other ornate patterns have been made into bars, tables, doors, mirrors and more.

“Old is new, that’s how we do at Cleveland Art,” Jason Wein said in the release. “The Terminal Tower is the city’s most iconic building. It was built for the rail station by the Van Sweringen Brothers in the 20s at the height of Cleveland’s capitalist grandeur. No expense was spared and the materials were built by some of the best craftsmen of their time.”

There will be more than a dozen vendors at the Holiday Markets this year, according to the release. The Mostar Honey Co. is returning with infused Honeys and Tom Salo will be selling maple syrup and other treats from the tree.

For more information and inquiries, email [email protected], and follow Cleveland Art and Auburn Arts District on Facebook and Instagram.