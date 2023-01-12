Clemson WR Joseph Ngata Declares for NFL Draft

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata won’t be back for one final ride with the Tigers in 2023.

The senior announced Wednesday on his social media accounts that he has decided to forgo his final year of Collegiate Eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ngata had the most productive season of his career in 2022, catching a career-high 41 passes for 526 yards with two touchdowns in 14 games. That number of contests played was important for Ngata after he struggled to stay healthy the previous two seasons.

A former five-star prospect, Ngata had 13 receptions in the last two games and a season-high of eight in the Orange Bowl with Cade Klubnik starting at quarterback.

His loss leaves Clemson thinner in a room that will be made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores. Junior Beaux Collins is expected back to go along with likely starters Antonio Williams and Adam Randall in Week 1 of 2023.

