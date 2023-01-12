Clemson WR Joseph Ngata Declares for NFL Draft

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata won’t be back for one final ride with the Tigers in 2023.

The senior announced Wednesday on his social media accounts that he has decided to forgo his final year of Collegiate Eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

