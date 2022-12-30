Clemson vs. NC State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 30 predictions from proven computer models

The Clemson Tigers will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the NC State Wolfpack on Friday afternoon. Clemson has won six of its last seven games, including a 79-66 win at Georgia Tech last Wednesday. NC State has won three straight games, beating Louisville last Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm ET. The Tigers are favored by 2 points in the latest Clemson vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147. Before Entering any NC State vs. Clemson picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Clemson vs. NC State:

Clemson vs. NC State spread: Clemson -2

Clemson vs. NC State over/under: 147 points

Clemson vs. NC State money line: Clemson -130, NC State +110

Clemson vs. NC State picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has a chance to win its first three games in ACC play for the first time in five years after rolling to a 79-66 win over Georgia Tech last Wednesday. The Tigers have won two straight games and six of their last seven overall, with PJ Hall pouring in a season-high 25 points to go along with 10 rebounds against the Yellow Jackets. Hall has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings, and he scored 20 points in a 70-65 win against NC State last season.

Junior guard Alex Hemenway started the first 12 games of the season before sitting out against Georgia Tech due to plantar fasciitis, but he is set to return on Friday. Junior guard Chase Hunter leads Clemson with 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Senior forward Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Tigers, who have covered the spread in six of their last nine games.

Why NC State can cover

NC State can tie a season-high winning streak by notching its fourth in a row on Friday afternoon. The Wolfpack are coming off back-to-back wins against Vanderbilt and Louisville, powered by strong showings from big man DJ Burns Jr. They scored 18 points against the Commodores and 17 points against the Cardinals, which were both team highs.

Burns is the fourth-leading scorer on a roster that is paced by sophomore guard Terquavion Smith, who is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jarkel Joiner (16.4) and senior guard Casey Morsell (13.5) are both scoring in double figures as well. NC State has been excellent in its recent Friday games, going 10-3 in its last 13 such contests.

How to make NC State vs. Clemson Picks

The model has simulated Clemson vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 21-15 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.