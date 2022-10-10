Clemson vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ACC rivals meet up at Doak as Clemson pays a visit to Florida State in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

Clemson is perfect through six games and owns a No. 4 ranking in the AP top 25 poll, while Florida State is sitting at 4-2 and is on a two-game losing skid, both to ranked ACC foes Wake Forest and NC State.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

The computers are sitting heavily with the visitors this week, as Clemson has the 72.7 percent chance to defeat Florida State on Saturday.

That leaves the Seminoles a 27.3 percent shot to upset the current ACC favorites and avoid falling to under .500 in conference games.

The oddsmakers project a close game, as Clemson comes in the narrow 4.5 point favouritesaccording to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 51 points for the matchup.

Clemson checks in at No. 6 overall on the index’s 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 11.7 games this season and to be 20.1 points better than average than the opponents on its schedule.

FPI projects Clemson has a 50.5 percent chance to return to the College Football Playoff and a 6.8 percent shot to win the national championship.

Florida State owns the No. 28 national rankings on the computer polls, expected to win 7.6 games this season and be 9.3 points better than its opponents going forward is average.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

