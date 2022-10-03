Clemson vs. BC picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

Fresh off a pair of statement wins, Clemson goes on the road to take on Boston College in Saturday’s Week 6 college football action.

Clemson is perfect through five games and coming off huge wins against division rivals Wake Forest and NC State, while BC is 2-3 through five games and just beat Louisville by one point last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Boston College odds, spread, predictions

Week 6 college football picks: Clemson vs. Boston College

The computer is siding Heavily with the visitors, as Clemson has the 93.7 percent chance to defeat Boston College on Saturday.

By contrast, the Eagles have the 6.3 percent shot to hand the Tigers what would be their first loss of the season.

The oddsmakers are also going with Clemson, which comes in as the comfortable 20.5 point favoritesaccording to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 50 points for the matchup.

Clemson checks in at No. 5 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, projected to win 11.5 games this season, and has the 52.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

FPI estimates that Clemson will beat teams by a margin of 19.3 points per gamethe best mark in the ACC and fifth-best nationally.

Boston College owns the No. 95 overall position on the index rankings, projected to win 3.6 games this season and to lose games by a margin of 6.2 points each week, the ACC’s second-worst mark, ahead of Virginia Tech.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

