Clemson Tigers in NFL: Statistical Updates Through Week 3

Three games into the regular season, former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a vastly different season than last year.

As a rookie, Lawrence had more interceptions than touchdowns and never really got on track. In his second season, though, Lawrence ranks among the NFL’s best quarterbacks in the early part of the year.

